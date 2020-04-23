China ready to work with France till defeating COVID-19 pandemic: FM

BEIJING, April 22 (Xinhua) -- China will work with France till they jointly and completely beat the COVID-19 pandemic, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday during a telephone conversation with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The COVID-19 outbreak is the common enemy of all countries, and needs to be defeated with joint efforts, Wang said, adding that China thanks France for offering help during the hard times of its anti-epidemic fight, and is willing to provide France with necessary support and assistance according to its needs, which shows both the spirit of international humanitarianism and the high level of the two countries' strategic partnership.

Both major countries in the world, China and France bear important responsibilities for the development and progress of the human race, Wang said, adding that China stands ready to work with France to contribute to the cause of global public health security.

Noting that Chinese President Xi Jinping cherishes the mutual trust and friendship with French President Emmanuel Macron, Wang said the Chinese side appreciates France's independent diplomatic style, especially its adherence to the diplomatic concept of multilateralism, and that China welcomes the European country's more active and important role in the current international affairs.

The World Health Organization (WHO) plays a core role in coordinating and pushing ahead with the global fight against COVID-19, and also an essential part in assisting developing countries in Africa and other parts of the world to cope with the pandemic, Wang stressed.

Now is time to support, not obstruct, the WHO, he said, adding that in dealing with issues concerning the WHO, all sides should transcend ideologies, social systems, groups or camps, and domestic political calculations, and support the WHO from the standpoint of health of humanity.

Wang reiterated that supporting the WHO's role can save more lives, cure more patients and unit all the anti-pandemic forces across the world, saying that it is a consensus among the great majority of nations, and a choice that should be made by all those with a conscience.

For his part, Le Drian thanked the Chinese side for assisting France in procuring urgently-needed medical resources from China, saying that France has mobilized civil airplanes to build an "air bridge" between the two nations, which has been operating well generally.

Noting that President Macron and President Xi have reached important consensuses on deepening bilateral medical and health cooperation in a phone conversation, Le Drian said France is willing to take measures together with China to implement those consensuses, and urges all countries to join hands and fight the pandemic together.

Noting that France and China share the same view on the WHO's role, Le Drian said both countries support the role of the WHO, and oppose using the pandemic to stigmatize any certain countries.

During the phone talk, both sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on how the permanent members of the UN Security Council can promote the enhancement of global anti-epidemic cooperation.