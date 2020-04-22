Central China province joins global COVID-19 fight

CHANGSHA, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Central China's Hunan Province has been donating medical supplies including respirators, protective clothing, masks and traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), and conducting video meetings with other countries to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

On April 10, a video conference between Chinese and Turkish experts was held. At the meeting, experts from Hunan shared with their foreign peers their experience in COVID-19 diagnosis, treatment and TCM therapy, as well as self-protection techniques for medical staff and isolation measures.

Peng Yue, an expert from the Third Xiangya Hospital of Central South University, had a video interview with a Turkish news channel on March 30, and took questions from Turkish journalists on the treatment, prevention and control of COVID-19.

On another occasion, Hunan's Xiangya Hospital of Central South University held a video conference with a hospital in Sierra Leone to train the Chinese medical aid team and medical staffers there.

Experts from Hunan's Yiyang City held a video conference with health officials from the Brazilian city of Guarulhos on April 8 to share knowledge on community epidemic prevention.

Since the outbreak began, Hunan Province has been donating masks and other epidemic prevention materials to the Republic of Korea, Laos and other countries in batches, and actively participating in the global battle in various ways.

Hunan Shengxiang Biology Company successfully developed a novel coronavirus nucleic acid detection kit in 72 hours, which was rapidly approved for listing and distributed across China and the world.

On April 2, anti-virus supplies such as ventilators, protective suits, masks and TCM products arrived in the Afghan capital of Kabul.

Among the batch of materials were 1,500 boxes of Yinhuang Qingfei capsules produced by Hunan Anbang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. On the same day, Anbang donated another 600 boxes of the capsules to a temporary hospital in Karachi, Pakistan.

The medicine is on the list of recommended TCM in the provincial treatment plan for COVID-19. In 2019, it passed clinical trials in Pakistan and proved effective for Pakistani patients suffering from bronchitis.

So far Anbang has donated its TCM capsules to various countries including Iran, the Netherlands, Italy and Serbia. Overseas Chinese chambers of commerce in the United States, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, Britain and other countries have reached out to Anbang for the drug.

"A major outbreak like COVID-19 is also a test for pharmaceutical companies," said Chen Feibao, chairman of Anbang. "We will shoulder our due social responsibility and do our utmost to fight the invisible enemy with people around the world."

The customs of Changsha, the capital of Hunan, said it has strengthened the quality inspection of medical supplies while streamlining customs clearance for quickened deliveries.

Statistics from the customs showed that the value of Hunan's exports of medical equipment increased by 42.6 percent to 120 million yuan (16.9 million U.S. dollars) in March.