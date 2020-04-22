Chinese experts share anti-epidemic knowledge with Chinese community in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, April 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese medical experts on Tuesday shared the prevention and control knowledge on the COVID-19 pandemic with the Chinese community in Saudi Arabia via webinar.

The webinar, hosted by the Chinese embassy in Saudi Arabia, was attended by Chinese-funded institutions, overseas Chinese and Chinese students in the kingdom.

The Chinese medical experts, who arrived in Riyadh last Wednesday, gave a detailed introduction to the transmission route of the coronavirus and the dos and don'ts for prevention and control, and answered questions raised by the attendees.

Chen Weiqing, Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, said that since the outbreak, the embassy and consulate have maintained close contact with relevant Saudi authorities to ensure the safety and health of Chinese citizens in Saudi Arabia.

Chen called on Chinese citizens in the kingdom to protect themselves and cooperate with Saudi's prevention and control measures.

Ruan Yuesheng, deputy director-general of the Health Commission of Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region and head of the medical experts team, told Xinhua that in preventing and controlling the epidemic, Saudi Arabia is doing very well regarding its comprehensive working mechanism, prevention and control strategies, technical preparation and treatment capacity.

Ruan pointed out that Saudi Arabia recently began to step up the large-scale detection of coronavirus, which is good for controlling the source of infection.