Commentary: Global Governance Initiative offers guidance for a more just, equitable world

(Xinhua) 15:19, June 20, 2026

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- As global challenges multiply and divisions deepen, the need for more effective global governance has become increasingly urgent. The China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) responds to the shared aspirations to improve global governance, thus offering a vision for building a more just and equitable world.

The world today is undergoing profound transformations unseen in a century. Deficits in peace, development, security, and trust continue to widen. Against the backdrop of escalating geopolitical conflicts and intensifying economic fragmentation, new challenges -- from climate change to technology governance -- are constantly coming to the fore. At the same time, unilateralism, hegemonism and protectionism are undermining the international rule of law, while economic and trade issues are increasingly politicized, weaponized and used as tools of coercion.

These developments raise a pressing and fundamental question for the international community: what kind of global governance system is needed, and how should it be reformed and improved to better address the challenges of our time?

It is in response to this question that China proposed the GGI. Guided by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and the vision of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, the initiative is built on five core concepts: adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by the international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating a people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions.

Together, these principles provide important guidance for building a more just and equitable global governance system.

Sovereign equality rejects the logic that might makes right and affirms that all countries, regardless of size or strength, are equal members of the international community. All countries are equally entitled to participate in, deliberate on, and benefit from global governance.

Observing the international rule of law underscores the importance of a governance system based on law, one that provides all countries with a fair and just environment for development while ensuring a balance between rights and responsibilities.

Practicing multilateralism means opposing bloc confrontation and group politics, sticking to the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, while safeguarding the central role of the United Nations. It calls for global affairs to be discussed and managed through extensive consultation and joint efforts.

A people-centered approach places human wellbeing at the heart of global governance. It focuses on promoting common development, addressing common challenges and enhancing mutual understanding among peoples.

Equally important is the initiative's focus on real actions. It encourages the international community to translate shared aspirations into concrete actions by setting common goals, embracing a problem-oriented approach, and acting in concert.

Importantly, the China-advocated reform is not intended to overturn the existing international order or create a separate system. Rather, it seeks to strengthen the effectiveness and responsiveness of existing international institutions and mechanisms so that they can better adapt to changing realities, address global challenges and serve the interests of all countries, especially developing countries.

As a responsible major country, China champions the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and takes the lead in practicing true multilateralism. China remains steadfast in upholding the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, and pushes for a global governance system that better reflects the legitimate aspirations of developing countries.

At a time when the world needs more stability, certainty and constructive forces, the Global Governance Initiative offers an important pathway toward a more just and equitable global governance system. By advancing sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach and real actions, it contributes Chinese wisdom, solutions and strength to the reform and improvement of global governance.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)