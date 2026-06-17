China releases white paper on global governance

(Xinhua) 10:07, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office on Wednesday released a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

The white paper was published to introduce China's principles, proposals and actions on global governance, foster broader consensus within the international community, ensure more effective responses to global challenges, and build a more just and equitable global governance system.

Global governance is a common endeavor that bears on the well-being of all humanity, and building a just and equitable global governance system is a shared vision long pursued by people from across the world, the white paper said, adding that China has always been an active participant in, contributor to, and builder of global governance.

In the new era, President Xi Jinping put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity. In promoting a global governance system characterized by extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, he has called for true multilateralism to foster an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, according to the white paper.

In 2025, Xi proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which is designed to offer a Chinese solution to the two pressing questions of the era: what kind of global governance system should be established, and how global governance can be reformed and improved.

Upon its introduction, the GGI swiftly gained support from nearly 160 countries and international organizations, with over 60 countries joining the Group of Friends of Global Governance. The international community believes that the GGI sends a clear signal: uphold multilateralism, unite forces, and pursue a fair future, the white paper said.

The GGI aligns with the growing trend towards greater democracy in international relations and bolsters international confidence in practicing multilateralism. It offers a clear and feasible roadmap for improving global governance, bringing valuable stability and positive energy to a turbulent world, according to the white paper.

China has proposed the GGI to expedite the building of a more just and equitable global governance system. Resolutely upholding the UN's authority and status is fundamental to the effective implementation of this initiative, the white paper said.

Success will also hinge on major countries bearing a sense of responsibility, and on all nations uniting and cooperating to address deficits in peace and development. All countries should firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core, safeguard the international order based on international law, and uphold the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, instead of reinventing the wheel, according to the white paper.

Apart from the preface and conclusion, the white paper has five parts: "The World Today Faces Severe and Complex Challenges," "The Global Governance Initiative Responds to Challenges of Our Times," "China's Contribution to Promoting Global Governance," "Guiding the Direction of Change Towards a Bright Future," and "Moving Forward Hand in Hand at a Critical Juncture in History."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)