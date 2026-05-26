Malaysia forum explores China-proposed initiative's role in global governance reform

Xinhua) 16:57, May 26, 2026

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- China-proposed Global Governance Initiative (GGI) provides a viable pathway for strengthening Global South cooperation and building a more resilient multipolar world, participants at a forum in Malaysia said recently.

Belt and Road Initiative Caucus for Asia-Pacific President Ong Tee Keat said that without the right course, some countries may continue to dictate terms and stunt Global South development. "To this end, the developing countries and emerging economies should endeavor to reorient their mindset toward building self-esteem, self-confidence and self-reliance through modernization rooted in their cultural norms, ultimately discarding dependence on aid," Ong said.

"Today, developing countries and emerging economies are steadily gaining agency, marking a decisive shift from marginalization to expanding influence within multilateral institutions," he added, noting that the GGI represents a new public good for a more just international order. He described the GGI as the latest pillar alongside the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilization Initiative, forming a comprehensive Chinese approach to global challenges.

Roy Anthony Rogers, associate professor of the Department of International and Strategic Studies at Universiti Malaya, said China's initiatives address institutional failures and global inequality. "China's global initiatives have been well received by the Global South as efforts to address institutional failures, global inequality and growing geopolitical oppression," Rogers said.

"Malaysia advocates for a system where both small and large countries are treated with equal respect and dignity, and views the GGI as a vehicle to restore multilateralism and ensure the fair application of international law and United Nations frameworks," he added.

Zheng Xuefang, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia, emphasized the need for Global South countries to strengthen solidarity and coordination. "The collective rise of the Global South is the most telling fact of the times and a major force pushing global governance reform," he said, calling for joint efforts to advance shared development.

The seminar, themed "The Relevance of the Global Governance Initiative Amid the Rise of the Global South and the Global Order Reset," brought together diplomats, policymakers, academics and experts from Asia and Europe.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)