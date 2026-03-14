China-proposed Global Governance Initiative injects stability into volatile world: observers

Xinhua) 09:17, March 14, 2026

BAKU, March 13 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by China has injected stability into a world rife with change and turbulence, international observers said Friday during a seminar held as part of the 13th Global Baku Forum.

Addressing the "China and the Global Governance Initiative" seminar, Wu Hongbo, former special representative of the Chinese government for European affairs, noted that the GGI advocates for respect for sovereign equality, adherence to international law, the promotion of multilateralism, a human-centered approach, and an action-oriented mindset.

As unilateralism and protectionism are on the rise, geopolitical conflicts persist and the deficit in global governance continues to grow, the GGI represents not only its firm commitment to the purposes and principles of the United Nations, but also a positive response to the shared expectations of the international community, Wu pointed out.

Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's minister of economy, expressed Azerbaijan's support for the GGI. "The current international order is going through a transformative challenge," he said, adding that China has provided a solution for maintaining global stability.

Borut Pahor, former president of Slovenia, said that China does not involve itself in any form of conflict and demonstrates a high degree of stability and predictability, which makes the country an important pillar of international stability.

Eldor Aripov, director of the Institute for Strategic and Regional Studies under the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, said that the GGI is conducive to building broad consensus. "I believe that China appeals to more shared principles rather than narrowly defined national interests," Aripov noted.

Josef Mondl, former director of the China Competence Center at the University of St. Gallen, said that the GGI is a platform-based, outcome-oriented approach to governance, which encourages participation from all parties through flexible mechanisms. "This is the reason why China's initiatives have spread so fast, especially in the Global South," Mondl added.

The 13th Global Baku Forum, organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, is scheduled for March 12 to 14 under the theme "Bridging Divides in a World in Transition."

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Sheng Chuyi)