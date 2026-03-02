Implementation of Pact for Future vital for improving global governance: Chinese envoy

UNITED NATIONS, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) -- Amidst the current turbulent international landscape, implementing the Pact for the Future is all the more important for upholding multilateralism, safeguarding the authority of the United Nations, and improving global governance, said Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, on Friday.

Speaking at the Interactive Briefing and Discussion on the Pact for the Future, Fu said China supports the UN Secretariat in working with the wider UN membership to translate the vision of the pact into action and inject stronger impetus into global peace and development.

He called on the international community to firmly uphold its political commitment to the core tenets of the pact: unwaveringly upholding multilateralism, defending the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and jointly safeguarding the UN-centered international system; and accelerate the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda, scale up development investment, and support countries to align the implementation of the pact with their national conditions and development strategies.

"In this regard, UN agencies should provide appropriate and targeted support, and developed countries should provide more assistance to developing countries," said the ambassador.

Fu stressed that the implementation of the pact should underpin efforts under the UN80 Initiative and coordinate with the United Nations' work across all areas, by advancing the balanced development of the world body's three pillars, amplifying the voice and enhancing the representation of developing countries, and striving for greater impact and efficiency.

Noting that over the past year, China has actively advanced the implementation of the Pact for the Future through its engagement in UN activities, the ambassador said that last September, China put forward the Global Governance Initiative, with support for pact implementation identified as a key priority, and last December, the Group of Friends of Global Governance was established at the United Nations, with advancing the vision of the pact as part of its core mission.

"China is committed to working with all parties to deliver concrete progress on the implementation of the Pact for the Future," he stressed.

