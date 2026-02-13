Interview: Chinese solutions key to constructive global development, says Kyrgyz expert

Xinhua) 16:19, February 13, 2026

BISHKEK, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- As a responsible major country, China has contributed to global peace and development in various fields, and the present-day constructive global development needs Chinese wisdom and solutions based on the initiative of building a community with a shared future for humanity, a Kyrgyz expert has said.

The year 2025 proved to be extraordinary for China, as the country successfully hosted important events such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Tianjin and the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing. In December of the year, China launched island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port. To better address climate change, China announced new Nationally Determined Contributions.

Igor Shestakov, director of the Oy Ordo Centre for Expert Initiatives, said that during the Global Leaders' Meeting on Women in Beijing, significant attention was given to demonstrating women's vital role in global stabilization, as well as emphasizing the need for the protection of women's rights and gender equality -- key themes of the event.

The SCO Tianjin Summit highlighted that a unipolar world is no longer feasible. "There should be no geopolitical dictate by one state. The world is multipolar and consists of equal states. This was precisely the core message of this summit," he said.

The launch of island-wide special customs operations in the Hainan Free Trade Port will provide even greater opportunities for the entire world, including Central Asian countries, to expand trade and economic ties with China, Shestakov noted.

"This will be a strategic step in China's openness to global economic cooperation," he said, adding that China's systematic work and new measures to respond to climate change represent a significant contribution to maintaining environmental balance, both regionally and globally.

At the SCO Tianjin Summit, Beijing proposed the Global Governance Initiative, another key global public good offered by China, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

The initiative, with its five principles of adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach and focusing on taking real actions, is the foundation for the SCO's further development, according to the expert.

"The new Chinese initiative is of strategic importance not only for the organization's member countries, but also for the overall construction of a new world order," said Shestakov.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)