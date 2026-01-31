Interview: China's Global Governance Initiative crucial to world order: Australian historian

January 31, 2026

SYDNEY, Jan. 30 (Xinhua) -- China's Global Governance Initiative (GGI) is crucial for the international order, said Australian historian John Queripel.

"The GGI is important because without that, we've got the law of the jungle. And a world like that is constantly at violence and gives no security. It's a dangerous world. We need global governance. We need to go back to the system set in place," Queripel, also a writer and social commentator based in Newcastle, Australia, told Xinhua.

Following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, the GGI was proposed by China in 2025 to promote the building of a more just and equitable global governance system and work together for a community with a shared future for humanity. Its core concepts include staying committed to sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, the people-centered approach, and real results.

"The GGI is a pilot. It outlines essentially what the UN has been saying for a long time," he said.

China has increasingly been seen as the side in world politics that is pressing for proper global governance, and it speaks very much of the place of the United Nations (UN) and the smaller nations, he said.

Noting the United States' decision to withdraw from dozens of international organizations, Queripel said that "it's left the heavy lifting to China, particularly as a global power, but China is taking on that," adding that it's a dangerous world where the U.S. is becoming totally unpredictable.

The international order is set not by the powerful, but by the United Nations, he asserted.

"The alternative is that we have a peaceful international order, or we live with duplicity, unpredictable violence and the asserting of power over others," he added.

"You don't have to go to war; you work things out," Queripel said, citing the ideas from "The Art of War" by the ancient Chinese military strategist Sun Tzu.

"Military power has its limitations, and economic win-win is much more effective," he added.

