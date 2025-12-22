China's initiatives distinguished by focus on each country's interests, says Kyrgyz expert

BISHKEK, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China's initiatives are distinguished by their focus on the interests of individual countries, as well as the country's commitment to fulfilling its promises, a Kyrgyz political scientist has told Xinhua.

In recent years, China has successively launched four major global initiatives: the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative, and the Global Governance Initiative.

These initiatives have become "navigational maps in a stormy sea," helping countries navigate challenges such as the "poverty trap," and the "middle-income trap," said Sheradil Baktygulov, director of the Institute of World Politics of Kyrgyzstan.

China's initiatives, he said, differ favorably from others because they allow each country, based on its economic scale, GDP, population and specific needs, to tailor its own approach to participation and receive support from China and other international partners.

"China's initiatives are oriented toward the interests of each country, whereas existing initiatives by some countries are mainly focused on advancing their own interests," Baktygulov said.

He regards it as another key feature of China's initiatives that Beijing follows through on its commitments.

"This is reflected in the allocation of significant financial resources for the implementation of these four initiatives within the framework of other initiatives, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," he said. This demonstrates a comprehensive approach to addressing global problems created by human activity.

Baktygulov pointed to China's development over recent decades, which he believes has provided tangible benefits to the world.

He noted that the growth of China's manufacturing sector has made products previously available only to the wealthy more accessible to millions of people now.

Chinese advancements in technology, such as the successful landing of a lunar probe on the far side of the moon, the development of 5G technology, and the expansion of high-speed rail networks, are driving global scientific and technological progress, said the expert.

"The list of achievements could go on, but one fact remains: in just about 40 years -- a very short period -- Chinese modernization has eradicated poverty and lifted around 800 million people, or about 10 percent of the world's population, out of poverty. This deserves respect and attention with the purpose of studying this phenomenon and possible adaptation to combat poverty in other countries," Baktygulov said.

He stressed that China's experience provides invaluable insights for improving development strategies and programs, particularly for countries in the Global South.

"Global development is constantly evolving, which makes China's experience even more relevant," he added.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations (UN). Baktygulov noted that in recent years, some states and individuals have questioned the world body's authority. However, he emphasized that China's consistent support for the UN as the cornerstone of the international system has strengthened developing countries' confidence in sustainable and stable development both within their own borders and across entire regions.

"China's principled position ensures that the UN continues to serve the interests of all humanity. This fundamental principle remains a cornerstone of modern international relations," he said.

