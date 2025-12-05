Calls grow at int'l forum for reforming global governance to tackle shared challenges

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- Global experts have called for reforming and improving global governance to better address common challenges at a just-concluded international forum held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

The 2025 Imperial Springs International Forum, under the theme "For Global Cooperation and Solidarity," wrapped up on Wednesday. It convened about 200 participants, including former heads of state and government, experts and business leaders, to discuss pathways toward a more just and equitable multilateral system.

IMPROVE GLOBAL GOVERNANCE

Participants emphasized that the rapidly evolving global landscape necessitates an innovative and inclusive global governance system.

In this changing world, a widely agreed global governance regime is "more than necessary," said Han Seung-soo, former prime minister of South Korea.

Danilo Turk, former president of Slovenia and current president of World Leadership Alliance-Club de Madrid, stressed the need to "work hard for a complete (and) comprehensive set of ideas for international cooperation (and) for sharing responsibility."

Turk deems it important to formulate a vision for a better world. Thus, the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by China is very helpful, as it "defines the direction in which the world has to move if it wants to preserve stability and prosperity," he said.

Former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said the core concepts of the GGI -- adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions -- resonate and correspond with the basic spirits of the UN Charter.

The GGI emphasizes multilateralism and equality, which "aligns with the UN's reform agenda to expand participation, amplify the voices of developing countries and ensure that no one is left behind," Ban said.

Maria Fernanda Espinosa Garces, president of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, described the GGI as "a cross-cutting effort vital for fostering co-responsibility and shared answers to current challenges."

"We are living in new times, and new times require innovation in global governance," she added.

REVITALIZE UNITED NATIONS

The year 2025 marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. Over the past 80 years, the international system with the United Nations at its core has been put in place gradually.

However, participants stressed the need to reform and strengthen the United Nations, particularly to enhance its representation, effectiveness and capacity to address challenges of the 21st century.

Volkan Bozkir, president of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, pointed out the gap between the current international institutions and the needs of today's world. "The institutions are all created after the WWII, and we are trying to solve the problems of the 21st century with 20th-century tools," he said.

Echoing his view, former Chilean President Eduardo Frei Ruiz-Tagle said international organizations with the United Nations at their core have struggled to fulfill their role in challenging times, leading to a loss of global influence.

"The UN is in a very serious crisis," said Turk. Taking the example of artificial intelligence, he said, "The world doesn't have any institution today that is capable of addressing the challenges of artificial intelligence in a cooperative manner."

Turk underlined the need to "figure out new solutions, some of which will require development of new institutions, some will require a reform of the existing institutions."

"We are facing the stark reality that multilateralism, the very cornerstone of the UN itself, is under increasing pressure," noted Ban.

Despite these challenges, the United Nations' unique role was reaffirmed. Espinosa called it "the universal space to come together and to act collectively on the shared challenges," while stressing the need to revitalize it for new realities.

"The UN's greatest asset is that it remains the sole universal platform that can demonstrate undeniable value and lasting impact in international cooperation on transnational issues," said Ban.

It must continue to play a leading role in areas where no single country can succeed alone, such as responding to climate change, preventing pandemics, managing refugees and regulating new technologies, Ban said.

"I believe it is vital to support greater UN reforms and revitalize multilateralism when it is needed most," he added.

ENHANCE GLOBAL SOLIDARITY

Ban said that the growing trend of unilateralism and protectionism "directly undermines the guiding spirit of multilateralism and international cooperation upon which the United Nations was founded 80 years ago."

In this regard, participants unanimously agreed that collective action and greater solidarity are not optional but imperative.

Han said the forum's theme, which emphasizes global cooperation and solidarity, is "very significant and timely," especially in contrast to the current global trend marked by "division rather than cooperation, and going one's own way rather than going together."

Espinosa called for collective action to tackle challenges like security threats, climate change, poverty and inequality.

"The threats of the world today require greater solidarity (and) more cooperation," she said, adding that platforms like the Imperial Springs International Forum are more needed than ever.

Similarly, Turk said, "There is no solution without global cooperation, and no single country can lead the world; it has to be done collectively."

