China ready to work with int'l community to implement GGI for brighter future: FM

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to join hands with the international community to fully implement the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), build a more just and reasonable global governance system, and create a brighter future for humanity, Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday.

Wang, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the Lanting Forum on Improving Global Governance to Build a Community with a Shared Future for Humanity, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Noting that the GGI is a new major global public good contributed by China, Wang said together with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, the GGI promises much needed stability and provides certainty for this volatile world, and has received swift and clear support from more than 140 countries and international organizations.

China is ready to work with all parties to put the GGI into action, Wang said. "We will engage consistently in equal consultation, listen to different views, and take useful advice with an open mind to build maximum consensus."

"We will promote global governance reform with gradual and sustained effort to make it beneficial to the whole world," he added.

Wang called for jointly upholding the authority and status of the United Nations to cement the foundation of global governance. All countries should uphold the UN Charter and the basic norms governing international relations and fulfill international obligations in their entirety and in good faith, said Wang.

Noting China supports the UN consistently and firmly, Wang called on all countries to engage with the UN on the cooperation agendas across poverty reduction, infrastructure, education and health.

He went on to point out that all sides should work together to advance common development to enhance the efficacy of global governance, adding that China calls for an end to politicizing economic and trade issues, to fragmenting the global market, and to reckless decisions to wage trade and tariff wars.

Wang also called for putting development back at the center of international agenda, mobilizing global resources for development, and fostering an equal and balanced global development partnership.

China will open its door ever wider, Wang said, adding that the country will share development opportunities with more countries and peoples.

In face of pressing challenges, Wang said developed countries must earnestly fulfill their emission reduction commitments, and provide financial and technological support to developing countries, adding China supports the UN as the main channel in global AI governance.

Wang stressed the need to respond to aspirations of the Global South and improve the global governance architecture.

"We support advancing the realignment of IMF quota shares and shareholding review at the World Bank according to the agreed timeframe and roadmap," he said, adding that China also supports the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and the New Development Bank in playing a greater role.

He also pointed out that all sides should fully leverage the roles of diverse stakeholders and pool strength for global governance. As China will soon assume the rotating presidency of APEC 2026, Wang said China looks forward to working with all sides to advance the building of an Asia-Pacific community and a Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific.

China firmly supports the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation, and welcomes more countries to join the International Organization for Mediation and seek to resolve differences, promote reconciliation and safeguard peace on the platform, he added.

The attendees to the forum included former UN Under-Secretary-General Erik Solheim, former UNESCO Director-General Irina Bokova, Professor Graham Allison of Harvard University, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President Jin Liqun, and other high-level representatives and renowned experts and scholars from home and abroad, as well as members of the diplomatic corps and representatives of international organizations in China.

