Interview: China is an action-oriented force for global development, says Kyrgyz expert

TIANJIN, Oct. 17 (Xinhua) -- China stands as an action-oriented supporter of global development, Sheradil Baktygulov, director of the Institute of World Politics of Kyrgyzstan, said in a recent interview with Xinhua, highlighting China's important role in addressing global challenges.

Baktygulov highlighted the trend of anti-globalization, rising protectionism and unilateralism as significant blows to global governance and multilateral institutions, and said that these trends pose severe challenges to socio-economic development around the world.

"In the face of these unprecedented changes and challenges, peoples were asking the fundamental question of our time: What kind of world should we live in, and how do we build it?" Baktygulov said. "China has provided its answer: a community with a shared future for humanity."

He noted that China's vision promotes an equal, orderly, multipolar world, and would foster an economic globalization that is universally beneficial and inclusive. It follows the principles of openness, inclusiveness, mutual benefit, win-win cooperation, fairness and justice.

Citing the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit held in north China's Tianjin Municipality over a month ago, Baktygulov said that China has proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which calls for concerted efforts to move toward a more just and equitable global governance system. The GGI is the fourth major global initiative China has proposed, following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

The implementation of these Chinese initiatives and measures, Baktygulov said, would inject strong momentum into fostering a form of global development that is more inclusive, beneficial to all, and resilient.

"Adhering to the philosophy of global governance based on extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits, China stands uniquely capable of effectively promoting equal rights, opportunities and rules for all nations," Baktygulov said. "It safeguards the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and emerging markets."

On China's role in tackling global economic challenges, he identified several factors which make the country the most reliable, solid and trusted partner in such endeavors.

"Unlike some other nations, China does not leverage its power or major-country status to pressure others. China's voice within international organizations is strong, heard and counted by major powers," he added.

Baktygulov also expressed a deep admiration for China's economic achievements in recent years. "China is a key economic connector in a fragmented world," he said, noting that it has lifted hundreds of millions of people out of poverty. "These great achievements are rooted in the hard work of the Chinese people, China's vast potential and wise leadership."

