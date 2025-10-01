Global Governance Initiative reflects shared aspirations, has broad support: foreign ministry

BEIJING, Sept. 30 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative demonstrates China's firm support for the UN, reflects the shared aspirations of the international community, and has received widespread support, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said on Tuesday, answering a related question at a regular news briefing.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and General Assembly President Annalena Baerbock, among others, have said that the China-proposed Global Governance Initiative carries profound meaning, and indicated that its core tenets are compatible with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. During the general debate of the ongoing UNGA session, many other leaders also praised the initiative.

Guo said that at the historic juncture of the UN's 80th anniversary, many countries are seeking answers to questions such as where humanity is headed, whether to choose multilateralism or the law of the jungle, and whether we should revitalize international cooperation or give way to unilateralism and bullying. He stressed that this year's general debate has shown that the prevailing consensus of the global community is that the UN's status should be upheld and global governance should be strengthened.

The Global Governance Initiative emphasizes sovereignty equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, real action and a people-centered approach, Guo said. It is China's solution to global governance challenges, and its core tenets are in line with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, he added.

"The Global Governance Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative each have their own focus and complement one another simultaneously. Together, they form a systemic public good that China has presented to the world. This injects stability and certainty into a turbulent world, and shines a spotlight on China's commitments and contributions in international affairs," Guo said.

He noted that China seeks to work with all parties to advance the four initiatives, and to deliver the peace and development envisioned in the UN Charter to people around the world.

