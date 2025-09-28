Fairness, justice most important value of int'l community, says Chinese premier

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Ding Haitao)

UNITED NATIONS, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- Fairness and justice stand as the most important value of the international community, said Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the United Nations on Friday.

Li made the remarks when delivering a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

Noting peace and development are the most ardent common aspiration across the world, he said that solidarity and cooperation represent the most powerful source of strength for human progress.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations, Li noted, adding that some valuable lessons can be drawn from history.

Li stressed that China, as a founding member of the United Nations, has all along taken an active part in global affairs and worked for the betterment of humanity.

Over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has put forward the vision of building a community with a shared future for humanity, as well as the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), sharing China's wisdom and solution for navigating global transformations and overcoming pressing challenges, Li said.

In particular, the GGI proposed at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Tianjin Summit at the beginning of this month underscores the principles of adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by the international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on taking real actions, Li said, noting that the initiative provides an important pathway for building a more just and equitable global governance system.

He pledged China's readiness to work with all parties to take coordinated and effective actions to solve more practical problems and promote world peace and development.

The world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation, Li said, noting that unilateralism and Cold War mentality are resurfacing, severely undermining the international rules and order and disrupting the international system.

Humanity once again comes to a crossroads, Li said.

"Anyone who cares about the state of affairs in the world would want to ask: Why couldn't we humans, having emerged from tribulations, adopt a greater sense of conscience and rationality, and treat each other with kindness and coexist in peace?" Li said.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang delivers a speech at the general debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York, Sept. 26, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

"How could we, in the face of deplorable incidents such as humanitarian disasters, turn a blind eye to atrocities that trample blatantly on fairness and justice and sit on our hands? How could we, when confronted with unscrupulous acts of hegemonism and bullying, remain silent and submissive for fear of might?" Li asked.

"And how could we let the ardent passion and dedication of our forefathers in founding the UN simply fade into the pages of history?" Li added.

Quoting a Chinese saying that "never forget why you started, and you can accomplish your mission," Li said the pursuit of peace, progress and development is the very essence of commemorating past victories and the shared mission uniting the world's people in common cause.

"While we may not be able to go back in time and relive the victory, we can definitely create a better future together," Li said.

At a time when the world faces intertwined changes and turmoil, the Chinese premier called on all sides to build peace and ensure common security.

In the face of a sluggish global recovery, he called for revitalizing cooperation and seeking win-win outcomes.

As diverse civilizations interact and evolve, he urged championing dialogue and mutual learning. In responding to emerging challenges, he urged joint efforts to protect the shared home.

Li said China will always be a staunch defender of world peace and security, a key driver of global common development, an active practitioner of exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations, and a responsible stakeholder in addressing global challenges.

China stands ready to work with all parties to uphold the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, carry forward the spirit of multilateralism, and actively implement the four major global initiatives, and advance toward the lofty goal of building a community with a shared future for humanity, said Li.

