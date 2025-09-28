China's GGI consistent with UN Charter principles, says deputy head of Kyrgyz cabinet

BISHKEK, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic Edil Baisalov said on Friday that the principles of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) are consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, as well as with the goals of strengthening Kyrgyz-Chinese cooperation.

These principles are sovereign equality, respect for international law, promotion of multilateralism, a people-centered approach and action-oriented policies.

A seminar on China's GGI, jointly organized by the Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan, the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic, and Kyrgyz National University, was held on Friday in Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, attracting over 100 participants, including officials from the Chinese embassy and representatives of Kyrgyzstan's political and academic circles.

Baisalov said at the event that the GGI focuses on building a more just and equitable system of global governance. He noted that the Kyrgyz side supports this initiative and is confident that it will make significant contributions to global development and promote the creation of a fair world order.

He also noted that cooperation with China is a priority in Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy, with bilateral relations continuing to grow stronger every year based on friendship, good neighborliness and mutual trust.

Kyrgyz parliament member Karim Khanjeza believes that the GGI, aimed at building a community with a shared future for humanity, paves the way for a just system of international relations. "It is of strategic importance for Kyrgyzstan and allows the country to take advantage of opportunities in economic and infrastructure development within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative," she said.

Chinese Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Liu Jiangping detailed the profound content, current relevance and global significance of the GGI, noting that the initiative features China's solution and contributes China's wisdom for improving global governance, demonstrating China's commitment as a responsible major country.

The ambassador said China and Kyrgyzstan will continue to strengthen international cooperation and work together to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

