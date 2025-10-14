Global Governance Initiative: A timely vision for a more equitable world order

We are living in a world marked by profound changes and extensive turmoil. The quest for peace, stability, and prosperity for all has never been a more urgent task.

At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Tianjin, China put forward the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), calling for building a more equitable global governance system. Built upon five core principles—adhering to sovereign equality, abiding by international rule of law, practicing multilateralism, advocating the people-centered approach, and focusing on real actions—the initiative has garnered broad international attention for good reasons.

A Chinese response to global challenges

Eighty years after the end of World War II, peace and development remain elusive in many parts of the world, where conflict, hunger, and poverty continue to cast a long shadow over people's livelihoods and hinder the progress of humankind as a whole.

A report by the International Committee of the Red Cross indicates that there are currently around 130 armed conflicts raging worldwide—six times the number recorded 25 years ago. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the violence. As a UN report has highlighted, last year alone witnessed more than 36,000 civilian deaths across 14 conflicts, over 122 million people still in displacement, and some 280 million in 59 countries and regions suffering from acute food insecurity.

Instead of standing up to the challenges facing humanity, certain country—disregarding others' right to development—has acted recklessly by imposing unilateral tariffs, triggering heightened trade tensions that have upended global industrial and supply chains and severely weakened the multilateral trading system.

Once again, the world stands at a crossroads. Which path should we take: confrontation or cooperation, isolation or openness, hegemony or common development? These are pressing questions of our time that demand thoughtful answers. The GGI—a clear and principled framework for reforming and improving global governance—offers one such response.

Amplifying the voice of the Global South

Global governance should not be dominated by a few powerful nations. It must reflect the rights and aspirations of the developing world.

For too long, structural inequities have plagued the international order. Global South countries have been significantly underrepresented and often marginalized in decision-making processes. The development gap between the North and the South continues to widen, resources are unevenly distributed, and rules are frequently dictated by a handful of states. These imbalances not only hinder growth in developing economies but also undermine the legitimacy and efficacy of global governance.

The GGI underscores that all countries, regardless of size, strength, or wealth, are equal participants in international affairs. It challenges the outdated model where a few countries monopolize global governance, and aligns with the long-standing demand of developing nations for a fairer, more inclusive system—one where every country sits at the table as equals.

Upholding a rules-based international order

In today's world, there is only one international system: the UN-centered system; only one international order: the order based on international law; and only one set of rules: the basic norms of international relations grounded in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

The GGI is fully consistent with the spirit of the UN Charter. It aims to strengthen the UN's central role in international affairs and encourages all countries to engage in the reform and innovation of global governance institutions through multilateral platforms like the UN. As Singaporean scholar Kishore Mahbubani noted, "It was very timely for China to launch its Global Governance Initiative just before the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. It's time for the Asian states to step up and take ownership for the challenges that the world faces."

As the world's largest developing country and a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has been an active and responsible actor in global governance. It never seeks to overturn the existing system or supersede any country. Instead, it stands ready to work with all nations to reform and improve global governance to make it more adaptive, representative, and effective in meeting 21st-century challenges.

Building a shared future through cooperation

The future of humankind is deeply intertwined. In the face of global challenges, no country can stay aloof and thrive alone.

History has shown that isolationism, hegemony, and double standards cannot deliver enduring peace or shared prosperity. Only through extensive consultation, joint contribution, and shared benefit can we achieve mutual success and advance a community with a shared future for humanity.

Transforming global governance will not happen overnight, but every step matters. Only by pulling together can we overcome common challenges; only by upholding justice can we secure enduring stability. Whether the international community can build a more peaceful, equitable, and prosperous world tomorrow depends on the choices we make today.

(The author is a commentator on international affairs, writing regularly for Xinhua News, Global Times, China Daily, CGTN etc. He can be reached at xinping604@gmail.com.)

