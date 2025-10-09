China urges Group of Friends of Neutrality members to reform and improve global governance

Xinhua) 08:07, October 09, 2025

Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, makes remarks in a video address delivered to the second meeting of parliamentary leaders of the Group of Friends of Neutrality member states, at the invitation of Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan, Oct. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Liu Weibing)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- Zhao Leji, China's top legislator, on Wednesday called on member states of the Group of Friends of Neutrality to work together to revitalize multilateralism, and to reform and improve global governance.

Zhao, who is chairman of the National People's Congress Standing Committee, made the remarks in a video address delivered to the second meeting of parliamentary leaders of the Group of Friends of Neutrality member states, at the invitation of Dunyagozel Gulmanova, chairperson of the National Assembly (Mejlis) of Turkmenistan.

Since its establishment more than five years ago, the Group of Friends of Neutrality has become a good platform for its members to enhance understanding and mutual trust, deepen exchange and cooperation, and implement multilateralism, Zhao said.

He noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of victory in the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations (UN). And as the world has entered a period of turbulence and transformation, the UN and multilateralism now face headwinds.

Zhao said that in early September, China's head of state proposed the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), which underscores the principles of sovereign equality, the international rule of law, multilateralism, a people-centered approach to governance, and real action.

The GGI -- aimed at promoting a more just and equitable global governance system -- is another major, widely welcomed initiative following the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, he said.

Wednesday's meeting of parliamentary leaders centered on the role of inter-parliamentary dialogue in protecting world peace and trust, and carries far-reaching significance, Zhao said.

Legislative bodies shoulder the responsibilities of actively advancing just, equitable global governance, and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

He called on all parties to implement the four global initiatives, strengthen cooperation, revitalize multilateralism, reform and improve global governance, and firmly uphold the international system with the UN at its core and the international-law-based international order.

Noting that China and Turkmenistan are good friends and partners, Zhao said that the two heads of state have held friendly exchanges and charted a new course for the development of bilateral relations during Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov's recent stay in China.

"China is willing to work with Turkmenistan to implement the important consensus reached between the two heads of state; deepen comprehensive, mutually beneficial cooperation; and advance the building of a China-Turkmenistan community with a shared future," Zhao said.

The Group of Friends of Neutrality was established in August 2020 on the initiative of Turkmenistan. China is one of the 18 founding nations.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)