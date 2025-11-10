U.S. expert depicts China's initiatives as paradigm for harmony, cooperation

Xinhua) 10:33, November 10, 2025

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- Amid mounting conflicts and uncertainty, the Global Governance Initiative (GGI), together with other China-proposed initiatives, provides what an international observer described as a new paradigm for promoting harmony and cooperation among nations.

"We have a chaotic situation in front of us ... more wars, more destruction, more economic problems, even for developed countries at this time," William Jones, an international relations expert and former White House correspondent for Executive Intelligence Review, has told Xinhua.

"We have a system today that, in many respects, has failed," he said.

Facing such challenges, China has maintained a clear vision of what the world should look like, said the expert, viewing the GGI as important not just for China, but for the entire world.

The four global initiatives -- the GGI, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, and the Global Civilization Initiative -- together with the Belt and Road Initiative "point the way toward a world in which harmony and peace rule rather than conflict and destruction," he said.

"Of course, we haven't reached that transition point yet, but China's proposals on global governance point a way out of the current global dilemma," Jones said, noting the initiatives "can be understood by most countries and implemented if there is sufficient political will."

