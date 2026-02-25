Commentary: Global Governance Initiative gains greater relevance amid world turmoil

GENEVA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, released on Tuesday a report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence -- Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The report provides a comprehensive and systematic explanation of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering insights into China's vision for a more just and equitable global governance framework.

The GGI takes on increased relevance amid ongoing crises such as the Ukraine crisis, tensions in the Middle East, and a looming wave of military confrontations. The report also highlights the United States' aggressive tactics -- ranging from military actions, sanctions and attempts to seize sovereign territories like Greenland -- which further undermine global norms.

In light of these challenges, the urgency of reforming global governance has intensified. The GGI is a comprehensive response to these pressing issues.

The initiative advocates for respect for sovereign equality, adherence to international law, the promotion of multilateralism, a human-centered approach, as well as an action-oriented mindset. It directly addresses some of the most prominent and obstructive issues in today's global governance system.

Since the proposal was put forward in September last year, China has leveraged its capabilities and the realities of the international system -- engaging in institutional participation, providing public goods, and coordinating risk management -- to develop a comprehensive strategy aimed at advancing global governance reform.

This initiative has evolved from a conceptual idea to concrete actions, gradually gaining global credibility and recognition. Over 150 countries and international organizations have expressed their support.

Leaders from around the world have lauded the initiative. During his visit to China last year, French President Emmanuel Macron highlighted the importance of the GGI. Likewise, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney acknowledged China's indispensable role in international affairs.

China does not export its development model. Instead, it promotes the construction of a more just and equitable global governance system through extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits. From putting development back at the center of the international agenda to advocating joint rule-making in addressing climate change and emerging technologies, China takes a long-term perspective, accommodates the interests of all parties, and provides clear and practical pathways to overcoming global governance challenges.

True global leadership lies in bridging differences, enhancing solidarity, shouldering responsibilities and demonstrating commitment. Improving global governance is not only China's firm stance, but also a shared choice of more and more countries worldwide.

