Xinhua's think tank releases report on China's solution to global governance

This photo shows copies of the think tank report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence -- Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance."

GENEVA, Feb. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Xinhua Institute, a think tank affiliated with Xinhua News Agency, on Tuesday released a report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence — Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

The report delves into the crucial global question: What kind of global governance system should be built, and how should global governance be reformed and improved? It provides a comprehensive and systematic explanation of the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering insights into China's vision for a more just and equitable global governance framework.

According to the report, the world has entered a new period of turbulence and transformation. Unilateralism, protectionism and hegemonism are on the rise, while deficits in peace, development, security and governance continue to grow. Problems related to the authority, representativeness and effectiveness of the global governance system have become more pronounced. Against this backdrop, reforming and improving the global governance system has emerged as a primary shared concern for the international community.

The report emphasizes that, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a natural member of the Global South and the world's largest developing country, China remains committed to being a builder of world peace, a contributor to global development, a defender of the international order and a provider of public goods.

It highlights that the GGI, put forward by Xi in September 2025 on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, offers a solution centered around five core concepts -- sovereign equality, international rule of law, multilateralism, people-centered approach and action-orientedness. The initiative, the report says, offers China's solution to building a more just and equitable global governance system, and injects impetus into revitalizing the central role and leadership of the United Nations.

The report notes that the five core concepts of the GGI are fully aligned with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, address the world's most pressing needs, and have received responses and support from more than 100 countries and international organizations.

China will firmly uphold the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, resolutely stand on the right side of history's progress, and advance shoulder to shoulder with all progressive forces around the world, the report says.

It affirms that China will continue advancing the building of a community with a shared future for humanity and make unremitting efforts towards the noble cause of peace and development for all humanity.

The Xinhua Institute, with policy research as its primary focus, has conducted forward-looking, strategic and preparatory research on major domestic and global issues in recent years, producing numerous influential research outcomes.

A guest reads a copy of the think tank report titled "Upholding International Justice and Jointly Addressing World Turbulence -- Focusing on China's Solution to Global Governance" at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Feb. 24, 2026.

