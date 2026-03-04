Global Governance Initiative responds to needs of world, wishes of people: spokesperson

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) -- The launch of the "Group of Friends of Global Governance" (GFGG) in New York and then in Geneva as well as the positive progress achieved within several months fully demonstrate that the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) responds to the needs of the world and wishes of the people, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said on Wednesday at a regular press briefing.

Mao made the remarks when asked to offer more details of the launch of GFGG in Geneva last week.

Mao said that the GGI was put forward last September, contributing China's wisdom and proposal to building a more just and equitable global governance system. Since its proposal, the GGI has received support from over 150 countries and international organizations.

In December last year at the UN Headquarters in New York, China proposed to establish the GFGG, which has been warmly received at the UN, Mao said.

Noting Geneva is an important hub of global governance, home to many UN entities and specialized agencies that address agendas vital to countries' development and people's livelihood, Mao said that China held the launch ceremony of the GFGG in Geneva on February 27th.

Representatives from nearly 60 countries attended the meeting, including 42 founding members of the GFGG, Mao said, adding that parties expressed strong recognition and support for the GGI, commended China's leading role in global governance, and looked forward to the GFGG strengthening communication and coordination and promoting dialogue and cooperation on the Geneva platform.

As the noble cause of peace and development for humanity is confronted with severe challenges, Mao noted that it is more imperative than ever to recommit to the founding mission of the UN, uphold multilateralism, defend international fairness and justice, and work for peace, stability and development.

China welcomes the participation of all countries sharing the same vision, and through the launch of the GFGG stands ready to work with the international community to explore pathways for reforming and improving global governance, jointly tackle global challenges and build a community with a shared future for humanity, said Mao.

