China calls for improved global human rights governance on behalf of 60 countries

Xinhua) 09:57, March 26, 2026

GENEVA, March 25 (Xinhua) -- China, on behalf of 60 countries, delivered a joint statement at the 61st session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council on Tuesday, elaborating on the rich human rights implications of the Global Governance Initiative and calling on all parties to jointly build a fair, just and mutually beneficial global human rights governance system.

Jia Guide, China's permanent representative to the UN Office at Geneva and other international organizations in Switzerland, said the world is currently in turbulence and transformation, with the UN and multilateralism facing headwinds, which underscores the urgent need to enhance the effectiveness of global governance.

Therefore, he put forward three proposals:

First, to uphold sovereign equality and observe international rule of law, adhere to the principle of non-interference in internal affairs, ensure the equal and uniform application of international law and rules, and jointly oppose any manipulation of double standards in the name of human rights.

Second, to practice multilateralism and jointly address challenges, steadily advance UN human rights reforms, enhance the representation and voice of developing countries, and properly respond to emerging human rights challenges.

Third, to promote a people-centered and action-oriented approach, place the right to development in a more prominent position on the multilateral human rights agenda, and provide greater capacity-building support for developing countries.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Global Governance Initiative in September 2025, it has received support and response from more than 150 countries and international organizations. Under its guidance, China has established the Group of Friends of Global Governance. The Tuesday joint statement helped build a broad consensus and contributed to advancing the implementation of the Global Governance Initiative.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)