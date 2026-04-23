China's Global Governance Initiative offers path toward fairer int'l order: seminar

Xinhua) 09:56, April 23, 2026

MOSCOW, April 22 (Xinhua) -- Amid the worsening international situation, participants at a seminar on Tuesday highlighted the important role of China's Global Governance Initiative (GGI) in improving the global governance system.

Over 70 representatives from political, academic, business and media circles in China and Russia attended the seminar titled "Jointly Advancing the Implementation of the Global Governance Initiative and the 30th anniversary of the establishment of the China-Russia strategic partnership of coordination."

In his written address to the seminar held at the Chinese Embassy in Russia, Gennady Zyuganov, leader of Russia's communist party, said that the GGI, rooted in the vision of a community with a shared future for humankind and drawing on China's international cooperation experience, has played an important role in improving the global governance system, especially in amplifying the Global South's voice.

Constructive stances taken by Russia and China are crucial to building a fair and equitable international relations system, Zyuganov added.

The view was echoed by Kirill Babaev, director of the Institute of China and Modern Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences, who said China and Russia share similar views on the future world order and that their strategic coordination continues to contribute to a new global governance system.

Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui, for his part, said the GGI is not only a realistic response to prominent global contradictions but also a normative guide for the long-term development of global governance.

"It is an important measure to address global challenges and uphold multilateralism, and a crucial step toward a fairer, more rational world order," he said, adding that the GGI, together with the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative, forms a system of public goods to tackle humanity's common problems.

Zhang emphasized that China and Russia must staunchly advocate for a multipolar world, support the broader SCO and BRICS development, unite Global South countries, and inject "China-Russia momentum" into building an equal and orderly multipolar world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)