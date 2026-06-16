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Chinese government to release white paper on global governance

(Xinhua) 10:46, June 16, 2026

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will release a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions" on Wednesday morning.

A press conference on the white paper will also be held.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)