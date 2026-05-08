China hosts security governance talks amid rising global challenges
BEIJING, May 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 120 defense officials, scholars and representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations gathered on Friday at the Beijing Xiangshan Forum Navigator Meeting to discuss international and regional security hotspots and the future of global governance.
The meeting, co-hosted by the China Association for Military Science and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, is a prelude to the Beijing Xiangshan Forum scheduled for this fall.
Over the two-day meeting, participants from Brazil, Germany, France, Russia and other countries will hold roundtable discussions on the international order and the rule of law, emerging security challenges in the Asia-Pacific, shared responsibility for global security, and the risks and governance of military applications of emerging technologies.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Beijing Xiangshan Forum. A special commemorative session will be held during the navigator meeting, bringing together defense and security experts from around the world to assess the forum's role in promoting dialogue, building consensus, and reducing differences.
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