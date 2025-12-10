Group of Friends of Global Governance established at UN headquarters in New York

Xinhua) 08:14, December 10, 2025

Representatives from nearly 40 founding member states attend a meeting to launch the Group of Friends of Global Governance at the UN headquarters in New York, on Dec. 9, 2025. The Group of Friends of Global Governance was officially established at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Group of Friends of Global Governance was officially established at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

Representatives from nearly 40 founding member states of the group attended the launch meeting, which was chaired by Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations.

Fu Cong, China's permanent representative to the United Nations, speaks at a meeting to launch the Group of Friends of Global Governance at the UN headquarters in New York, on Dec. 9, 2025. The Group of Friends of Global Governance was officially established at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Representatives from nearly 40 founding member states attend a meeting to launch the Group of Friends of Global Governance at the UN headquarters in New York, on Dec. 9, 2025. The Group of Friends of Global Governance was officially established at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

Representatives from nearly 40 founding member states attend a meeting to launch the Group of Friends of Global Governance at the UN headquarters in New York, on Dec. 9, 2025. The Group of Friends of Global Governance was officially established at the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhang Fengguo)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)