Joint efforts needed to build a new model of global leadership for a fairer world

Xinhua) 11:24, November 14, 2025

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- The world today is experiencing turbulence and great transformation. From widening security gaps to faltering development and governance failures, humanity is faced with unprecedented risks and challenges.

At the root of these problems, a new report by the Xinhua Institute argues, is a deepening deficit of global leadership. The report, titled "Jointly Building a New Model of Global Leadership -- Work Together in Pursuit of a More Just and Rational Global Governance System," contends that the primary cause of the global leadership deficit lies in a certain major country failing to fulfill its responsibilities and adhere to norms, while disregarding international fairness and justice.

To address the global leadership deficit, countries should rise to the occasion and take proactive action, working together with foresight and adaptability to build a new model of global leadership that fosters a more balanced and inclusive ecosystem of global governance.

Building a new model of global leadership requires a fundamental restructuring of the underlying logic of the international order. The world must abandon hegemonic mindsets of "self-centered supremacy" and "winner takes all." Instead, it should foster a logic of symbiosis characterized by mutual benefit, order and inclusiveness.

To jointly build this new model of global leadership, countries must uphold the right value orientation, guided by the common values of humanity -- peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom. These universal values transcend ideology, social systems and cultural differences, focusing on the shared aspirations of all humankind and serving as the fundamental compass for global advancement.

Joint efforts to shape this new leadership should also focus on key and weak areas of global governance such as development, peace and security. The Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, Global Civilization Initiative, and Global Governance Initiative together provide a systematic solution and public goods for addressing pressing global challenges and promoting cooperative progress.

Furthermore, building a new model of global leadership means advancing a multipolar world that is equal and orderly, and economic globalization that is inclusive and beneficial for all. This will help foster a peaceful and stable international landscape and an open world economy where all nations can achieve shared prosperity.

The vision of this new global leadership is to build a community with a shared future for humanity, a vision that unites the international community in tackling common challenges, overcoming the turbulence of our times, and working toward lasting peace and development for all.

In the process of building a new model of global leadership, China will remain on the right side of history and the side of human progress. Together with other countries and international organizations, China will work to alleviate the difficulties of the times, empower global development, and contribute to a brighter future for humanity.

