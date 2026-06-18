Global Governance Initiative offers Chinese wisdom for global poverty reduction: official

(Xinhua) 09:42, June 18, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) offers Chinese wisdom and solutions to help countries around the world advance development cooperation and eradicate poverty, a senior official said Wednesday.

Zhao Fengtao, vice chairman of the China International Development Cooperation Agency, made the remarks at a State Council Information Office press conference, where a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions" was officially unveiled.

As part of efforts to improve the global poverty reduction governance system, China has listed poverty alleviation as the top priority of the Global Development Initiative's eight key areas, Zhao noted.

The Global Partnership for Poverty Alleviation and Development, co-launched by China, 53 other countries and nine international institutions, has been turning China's poverty alleviation experience into global public goods, injecting new impetus into the global poverty reduction process, he added.

On advancing concrete joint actions for poverty reduction, Zhao said China has pooled development resources, set up the Global Development and South-South Cooperation Fund and increased its capital to 4 billion U.S. dollars. More than 200 projects rolled out under the framework in over 70 countries have benefited more than 40 million people.

China has implemented a batch of "small yet beautiful" livelihood initiatives to boost agricultural production capacity of developing countries, Zhao said, noting that hybrid rice and Luban Workshops have become shining examples of China's foreign aid for poverty reduction.

Stressing that China advocates a people-centered approach to boosting endogenous driving forces for poverty reduction, Zhao said China has increased foreign technical assistance and training, and actively shared its experience in Chinese-style modernization and poverty alleviation practices. Works such as "Up and Out of Poverty" are widely welcomed by political leaders and scholars in many countries.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China has held more than 7,000 foreign aid training programs, and provided 230,000 training opportunities for governance professionals and technical personnel of various kinds, strongly supporting countries in exploring poverty alleviation and sustainable development paths that fit their own national conditions, he added.

"China stands ready to work with all countries, taking the implementation of the GGI as an opportunity, to address global poverty reduction challenges and jointly build a beautiful world free of poverty and featuring common development," Zhao added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)