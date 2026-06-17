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Global Governance Initiative translated from Chinese proposal into int'l practice: Chinese FM
(Xinhua) 14:22, June 17, 2026
BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- The Global Governance Initiative (GGI) has been translated from a Chinese proposal into international practice and is increasingly demonstrating strong vitality, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said at a press conference that the GGI has been endorsed by nearly 160 countries and international organizations and has received extensive and positive responses from the international community.
The press conference was held by China's State Council Information Office to present a white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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