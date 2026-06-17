China's ideas, actions increasingly resonate with int'l community: white paper

(Xinhua) 10:19, June 17, 2026

BEIJING, June 17 (Xinhua) -- China's ideas and actions increasingly resonate with the international community, with the Global Governance Initiative (GGI) being endorsed by nearly 160 countries and international organizations, according to a white paper released by the State Council Information Office on Wednesday.

The reason behind this lies in the fact that China understands how to meet the call of the day and shape the trends of our times, according to the white paper titled "More Just and Equitable Global Governance: China's Principles, Proposals and Actions."

An equal and orderly multipolar world and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization are the trends of the times, and true multilateralism is the only path forward, noted the white paper.

The GGI, while rooted in China, benefits the world, it emphasized.

China has put forward a series of new ideas and propositions that champion shared values and joint action, responding to the common aspirations of the international community and addressing the most pressing issues in global governance.

Championing its rich diplomatic traditions and drawing strength from the fine traditional culture, China advances with and leads the times while remains committed to action, showed the white paper.

China has adopted a series of initiatives to confront various global risks and challenges, continuously enriching the practice of global governance.

Providing systematic solutions, China's four major global initiatives run in parallel with a focus on different domains and form a complete action framework that promotes prosperity through development, ensures stability through security, enhances mutual trust through exchanges between civilizations, and seeks justice through governance, the white paper noted.

By proposing the GGI and a series of new ideas and approaches, China has deepened its understanding of the laws governing the development of human society, broken free from the outdated "core-periphery" framework of the old international order, transcended the flawed logic that "might makes right," abandoned the zero-sum mentality of "winner takes all," and promoted the advancement of human political civilization, it added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)