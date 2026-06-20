Sri Lankan journalists get first-hand look at China's development in Yunnan

(Xinhua) 11:19, June 20, 2026

KUNMING, June 19 (Xinhua) -- A group of senior Sri Lankan journalists wrapped up a 10-day study tour in southwest China's Yunnan Province on Thursday, after visiting trade, agriculture, and cultural heritage sites that offered them a close look at China's development and its links with South Asia.

Hosted by the Academy of Contemporary China and World Studies, the program invited 20 senior journalists from more than 10 media outlets in Sri Lanka to various locations across Yunnan for visits, interviews, lectures and exchanges.

The itinerary included the 10th China-South Asia Expo, a coffee plantation and a Pu'er tea garden, a grain logistics industrial park and ancient ethnic minority villages.

Li Yafang, president of the academy, expressed the hope that journalists from China and Sri Lanka will act as recorders of true stories, objectively presenting the reality of Chinese modernization, the practice of ecological conservation, and rural revitalization; as disseminators of mutually-beneficial cooperation, presenting the world true and comprehensive stories of China-Sri Lankan cooperation; and as promoters of mutual learning among civilizations, covering stories of China-Sri Lankan friendship through their own experiences.

Mothilal Hissella, director of the international exchange department at Sri Lanka Rupavahini Corporation and the lead of the delegation, said the program helps journalists gain a better understanding of the Chinese people.

"There's a lot to see in this beautiful country with its friendly and helpful people. I don't think one visit is enough. I've got to come again and again," said Fathima Thahir, news anchor with Sri Lanka Broadcasting Corporation. She added that she's especially interested in sharing Chinese tea culture with people in Sri Lanka.

Dileepa Hennayake, a journalist with TV Derana in Sri Lanka, said he's attracted to China's balanced approach, noting that the country preserves its cultural heritage while advancing technology.

"Although this is my fifth time in China, I am never getting enough of seeing this emerging giant in the world," Hennayake said. He has gathered extensive information for his scripts, which he will telecast back in Sri Lanka.

"My final request is to organize something more like this for the developing countries, because China is always a role model," he added.

Buwanaka Perera, a journalist with Sunday Observer, has been to China more than 20 times. "But this is the longest time I've gotten to stay in China. I have been able to see Yunnan and China in greater depth."

"We should try to see China for what it is. Put your feet on the ground, experience China, and then make your conclusion about China," said Perera.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Sheng Chuyi)