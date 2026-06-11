The Youth | Young workers brave mountains and disasters to keep the lights on in SW China's Yunnan

Long rainy seasons and frequent geological disasters make power grid maintenance a constant challenge in Dulongjiang township, which is nestled deep in the mountains of Gongshan county, Nujiang Lisu Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Yet a group of young power workers continues to traverse the region's rugged mountains and steep valleys year-round, inspecting and maintaining electrical infrastructure to ensure reliable electricity reaches every household.

Among them are Zhu Xinglong, a lineworker born after 2000, and He Shancong, who has dedicated 13 years to serving the Nujiang region.

To protect the grid from rockfalls and mudslides, the pair has helped replace vulnerable utility poles with steel transmission towers, building a more resilient power network across the remote valleys.

For the workers, the hardships are worthwhile whenever they see the smiles of local residents with reliable power at home.

The development of Dulongjiang would not be possible without these "guardians of light." Through their dedication, perseverance and youthful energy, they help bring light to every corner of these remote mountain valleys.

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Wu Chengliang)