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View of Erhai Lake in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:14, June 02, 2026

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Water birds are seen at the Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

Children play by the Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)