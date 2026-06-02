View of Erhai Lake in China's Yunnan
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Water birds are seen at the Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
This aerial drone photo taken on May 31, 2026 shows the view of Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Children play by the Erhai Lake in Dali, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 31, 2026. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)
Photos
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