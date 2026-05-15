Massive butterfly emergence observed in SW China

Xinhua) 14:29, May 15, 2026

A tourist interacts with butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows a Stichophthalma butterfly at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist visits the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist interacts with butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows Stichophthalma butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows Stichophthalma butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A tourist interacts with butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

This photo taken on May 14, 2026 shows Stichophthalma butterflies at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Butterflies are pictured at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Butterflies are pictured at the Honghe butterfly valley in Jinping County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, May 14, 2026. A large number of butterflies have emerged from their chrysalises in the butterfly valley recently. As one of the world's richest regions for butterfly species, the butterfly valley sees a massive butterfly emergence every year in late spring and early summer. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

(Web editor: Wang Xiaoping, Liang Jun)