Preschool turns terraced fields into a 'classroom' in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 16:12, May 08, 2026

Farming is currently in full swing across the vast terraced rice fields in Honghe County, Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province. For one preschool in the county, this signaled the perfect opportunity for teachers to take a different approach — they brought their students into the rice terraces for a lesson in the fields.

Rolling up their pants and stepping barefoot into the soft mud, the kids learned to separate and plant rice seedlings under the patient guidance of their teachers.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)