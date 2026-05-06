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A spring tea feast in Yunnan: Reinventing local flavors with tea-infused dishes
(People's Daily Online) 16:24, May 06, 2026
Drinking tea is a daily ritual for Chinese people, but have you ever heard of using tea leaves as cooking ingredients? During the spring harvest season in Yunlong county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local tea farmers are getting creative—pairing tea leaves of varying flavors with different ingredients to craft an entire banquet. From black tea-braised chicken and shrimps stir-fried with tea leaves to matcha-filled glutinous rice balls—the table is brimming with tea-infused delights that are as aromatic as they are appetizing.
(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)
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