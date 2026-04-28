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Tourists enjoy jacaranda blossoms in SW China's Yunnan
(Xinhua) 13:04, April 28, 2026
Tourists take a sightseeing bus to enjoy jacaranda blossoms in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Tourists take a sightseeing bus to enjoy jacaranda blossoms in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Tourists enjoy jacaranda blossoms by boat in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 27, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
Tourists take a sightseeing bus to enjoy jacaranda blossoms in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, April 26, 2026. (Photo by Liang Zhiqiang/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
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