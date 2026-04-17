Night of wishes in Xishuangbanna, Yunnan

(People's Daily App) 16:05, April 17, 2026

On Monday, thousands of Kongming lanterns lit up the Lancang River in Xishuangbanna Dai autonomous prefecture, Yunnan Province, as the Dai ethnic group celebrated its New Year, creating a breathtaking scene of city lights and lantern glow shimmering across the water.

(Video source: Shijie App-Zhangli)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)