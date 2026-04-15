People enjoy water-splashing festival in Menglian, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 17:07, April 15, 2026

The annual water splashing festival, which marks the Dai New Year in the traditional ethnic calendar, arrived on April 12 this year in Menglian Dai, Lahu and Wa Autonomous County, Pu'er City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

Tens of thousands of residents and tourists gathered at Nayun Square and along the main streets dressed in festive attire. They splashed blessed water on each other to wish for luck and good health, with laughter echoing through the border town.

Wu Wenwen, as an intern, also contributed to this video.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)