Chrysanthemums from China's Yunnan bloom in Japan, ROK markets

Xinhua) 09:52, April 09, 2026

KUNMING, April 8 (Xinhua) -- Exports of fresh-cut chrysanthemums from southwest China's Yunnan Province have boomed in markets in Japan and the Republic of Korea (ROK), supported by efficient logistics networks and streamlined customs procedures, according to local authorities.

In Yangjie Township, Kaiyuan City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, over 8,000 mu (about 533 hectares) of modern greenhouses spread across the area. Inside, chrysanthemums and other flowers bloom in succession, while workers are busy picking, sorting and packaging them.

As a leading local flower exporter, Kaiyuan Tianhua Biological Industry Co., Ltd. has preserved over 2,800 varieties of chrysanthemums. The company exports about 20 million high-quality fresh-cut flowers to countries including Japan and the ROK every year, making it one of China's largest exporters of chrysanthemum cut flowers and seedlings.

In November 2025, Wenshan Tianhua Horticulture Co., Ltd. in Maguan County, Wenshan Zhuang and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, successfully exported 8.5 tonnes of fresh-cut chrysanthemums to Japan for the first time, marking a breakthrough in overseas flower exports for the prefecture.

To ensure the flowers reach consumers in perfect condition, Kunming Customs in the provincial capital has introduced tailored support measures for enterprises. Addressing the urgency of maintaining freshness and the specific requirements of fresh-cut flowers, customs authorities have implemented services such as "appointment-based inspection" and "cloud-based certificate issuance," greatly reducing clearance times.

Data shows that in the first two months of this year, Yunnan's chrysanthemum exports to the ROK reached 7.87 million yuan (about 1.15 million U.S. dollars), a year-on-year increase of 5.3 times.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)