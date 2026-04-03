Stunning double rainbow after rain in Dali, SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 15:09, April 03, 2026

A stunning double rainbow stretched across the countryside sky in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province after a spring rain on April 1. A magical moment over peaceful farmland — like, share, and pass on the good luck.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)