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Stunning double rainbow after rain in Dali, SW China's Yunnan
(People's Daily Online) 15:09, April 03, 2026
A stunning double rainbow stretched across the countryside sky in Jianchuan county, Dali Bai Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province after a spring rain on April 1. A magical moment over peaceful farmland — like, share, and pass on the good luck.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Du Mingming)
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