Free school ship ferries students for 14 years in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 13:40, March 19, 2026

A photo shows the school ship Wanfeng No. 1 on Wanfeng Lake in Lubuge township, Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Mao Hong)

A white double-decker passenger ship known as Wanfeng No. 1 on Wanfeng Lake serves as a dedicated school ship for children living in the reservoir area of Lubuge township, Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Behind the ship is a 14-year-long chain of goodwill.

Lubuge township sits at the intersection of Yunnan, southwest China's Guizhou Province, and south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. When a hydropower station began operating in 1998, rising waters submerged the roads and bridges that once connected local communities, leaving boat travel as the primary way for residents and students to get around.

Before the free school ship service was introduced, children had little choice but to ride small farm boats with low guardrails — hardly a safe option. In addition to the safety risks, the 5-yuan ($0.73) fare per trip was a heavy burden for many impoverished mountain families.

The school ship Wanfeng No. 1 sits moored at the school's dock in Lubuge township, Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Mao Hong)

In 2012, county and township bureaus spanning public security, transport, emergency management, and education joined forces to launch a formal "free student ferry" policy. They introduced strict safety standards, routine awareness campaigns, and a "large ship plus small boats" relay model to carry students to and from school.

"We've been running the free service since 2012. This ship doesn't turn a profit, but it's worth every bit of it," said Dong Xuanqing, the ship's captain.

Over the past 14 years, the service has completed an average of 52,000 student trips per year, traveled 300,000 nautical miles, and maintained a flawless safety record with zero accidents.

A staff member guides students as they sign in before boarding the school ship Wanfeng No. 1 in Lubuge township, Luoping county, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Liu Yi)

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)