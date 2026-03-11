Specialty agricultural products from Lincang, SW China's Yunnan, are making a mark

People's Daily Online) 14:14, March 11, 2026

On March 7, the media open day for the delegation from southwest China's Yunnan Province was held in Beijing during the annual "two sessions," the annual meetings of China's top legislature and political advisory body. The remarks made on the development of Yunnan's agriculture by the delegation members sparked lively discussions.

After 30 years of cultivation, Australian macadamia nuts have been planted across more than 2.6 million mu (around 1,733 square kilometers) in Lincang city, Yunnan, making it the world's leading region in terms of total planting area for this nut.

Australian macadamia nuts are displayed at the 2025 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xu Jun)

Lincang's Australian macadamia nut is a national-level geographical indication product in China. Thanks to the unique sunshine, warmth, soil, and water in Lincang, the nut's kernels are rich and creamy in flavor.

Locally grown Australian macadamia nuts from Lincang are rapidly gaining popularity as a snack. Companies have collaborated to establish production lines for Australian macadamia nut oil, protein powder, and more.

Photo shows Australian macadamia nuts in Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Lincang Municipal Committee)

Hangpai Food, based in east China's Anhui Province, has shifted from using imported Australian macadamia nuts to locally sourced ones from Lincang. The brand value of Lincang's Australian macadamia nuts has surpassed 3 billion yuan (about $436 million), with the total output value exceeding 11 billion yuan. These products are not only part of China's supply chain but are also sold to Europe, the U.S., and Southeast Asia.

Photo shows ancient wild tea trees spanning over 10,000 mu in Lincang city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Lincang Municipal Committee)

But Lincang's agricultural story doesn't end with just Australian macadamia nuts.

Lincang is also renowned for its Pu'er tea, which boasts a golden, crystal-clear brew with a sweet taste and a lingering finish. The local black tea, with subtle hints of sweet potato and floral notes, is not only easy on the stomach but also soothing for the soul. In 2025, the e-commerce sales of Lincang tea reached 1.4 billion yuan.

Beyond tea, Lincang lies in the heart of the golden belt for coffee cultivation, with 230,000 mu of coffee plantations. It's a preferred supplier for many coffee brands, exporting its coffee to over 20 countries.

Photo show coffee cherries in Lincang, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Lincang Municipal Committee)

Since 2021, Lincang has approved 1,099 green and organic products, and 62 products have been included in China's national list of famous, high-quality, special, and new agricultural products.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)