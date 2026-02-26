Yunnan's terraces burst into gold
By Lu Zhiqiu and Wu Qiang (People's Daily App) 15:00, February 26, 2026
Early spring warms Yanjin county's terraces in Yunnan Province, erupting them into a golden canola sea as yellow-carpeted slopes frame winding roads and village homes—like a classic landscape painting.
