Two confirmed dead after tourist boat capsizes in southwest China

Xinhua) 14:16, February 18, 2026

KUNMING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two people had been confirmed dead and two others were still under medical treatment as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a tourist boat capsized at a resort in Chuxiong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lianxiwan tourist resort in Donghua Township, according to Chuxiong City's publicity department. Emergency rescue and firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene.

