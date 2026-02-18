Home>>
Two confirmed dead after tourist boat capsizes in southwest China
(Xinhua) 14:16, February 18, 2026
KUNMING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Two people had been confirmed dead and two others were still under medical treatment as of 8:30 p.m. Tuesday after a tourist boat capsized at a resort in Chuxiong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Lianxiwan tourist resort in Donghua Township, according to Chuxiong City's publicity department. Emergency rescue and firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene.
