Four hospitalized after tourist boat capsizes in southwest China
(Xinhua) 14:08, February 18, 2026
KUNMING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Four people fell into water after a tourist boat capsized on Tuesday afternoon at a resort in Chuxiong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said, adding that all the four are currently receiving medical treatment.
The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at the Lianxiwan tourist resort in Donghua Township. Emergency rescue and firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene.
