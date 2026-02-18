Four hospitalized after tourist boat capsizes in southwest China

Xinhua) 14:08, February 18, 2026

KUNMING, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Four people fell into water after a tourist boat capsized on Tuesday afternoon at a resort in Chuxiong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province, local authorities said, adding that all the four are currently receiving medical treatment.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 p.m. at the Lianxiwan tourist resort in Donghua Township. Emergency rescue and firefighting forces have been dispatched to the scene.

