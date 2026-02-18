Home>>
State Council to oversee probe into fatal boat capsizing in SW China
(Xinhua) 15:14, February 18, 2026
BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Office of the State Council Work Safety Committee has mandated supervised oversight of the probe into a fatal boat capsizing that occurred Tuesday in Chuxiong City, southwest China's Yunnan Province.
The accident occurred at the Lianxiwan tourist resort in Donghua Township, leaving four people dead among the 26 thrown into the water, according to the Ministry of Emergency Management.
