Blueberry industry advanced in China's Yunnan

Xinhua) 15:50, February 28, 2026

A farmer harvests blueberries at a greenhouse in Mengzi City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 27, 2026. In recent years, the blueberry industry in Mengzi City is transforming from individual planting to scaled cultivation. To date, the city's blueberry cultivation area has reached 70,000 mu (about 4,666.67 hectares).

Apart from robust domestic sales, the local blueberry products also see increasing export, reaching overseas markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and Singapore. (Xinhua/Peng Yikai)

A staff member sells blueberries via live-streaming at a greenhouse in Mengzi City of Honghe Hani and Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 27, 2026.

